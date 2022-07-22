Warburg Research Analysts Give WashTec (ETR:WSU) a €59.00 Price Target

WashTec (ETR:WSU – Get Rating) has been assigned a €59.00 ($59.60) target price by Warburg Research in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.58% from the company’s previous close.

WashTec Stock Performance

ETR:WSU opened at €44.50 ($44.95) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $595.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €46.19 and its 200-day moving average price is €48.48. WashTec has a 52 week low of €42.00 ($42.42) and a 52 week high of €62.00 ($62.63). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.51.

About WashTec

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various roll-over, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as associated peripheral devices. It also provides wash tunnel systems; water reclaim systems; equipment maintenance; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.

