Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,847 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Watsco makes up about 1.7% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Watsco worth $12,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WSO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,150,524,000 after purchasing an additional 141,426 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Watsco by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,124,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,803,000 after acquiring an additional 114,330 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,113,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,483,000 after acquiring an additional 15,572 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Watsco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Watsco by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 580,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Watsco

In other Watsco news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Watsco Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird raised Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Watsco from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.20.

NYSE WSO traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $257.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,730. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.40. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.68 and a twelve month high of $318.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.08. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.84%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

