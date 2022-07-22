WBI Investments Inc. Invests $211,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. WBI Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RFG. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,848,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 23,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RFG opened at $179.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.00. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $158.11 and a 12-month high of $246.33.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

