WBI Investments Inc. Purchases 27,650 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 491.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,650 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

NYSE PFE opened at $51.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.46. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.90 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $286.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

