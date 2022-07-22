WBI Investments Inc. Purchases 27,650 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 491.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,650 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Pfizer
In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Pfizer Price Performance
NYSE PFE opened at $51.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.46. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.90 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $286.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pfizer Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.
Pfizer Profile
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pfizer (PFE)
- Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.