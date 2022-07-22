WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Holdings Lifted by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.15% of WD-40 worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 22.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in WD-40 by 5.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in WD-40 by 18.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 in the first quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $181.39 on Friday. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $163.61 and a fifty-two week high of $255.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.20). WD-40 had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $123.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WDFC. StockNews.com began coverage on WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BWS Financial started coverage on WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut WD-40 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised WD-40 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday.

WD-40 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Articles

