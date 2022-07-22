WebDollar (WEBD) 1-Day Volume Tops $30,885.00

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 43.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 22nd. WebDollar has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $30,885.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WebDollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WebDollar has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.
- TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000372 BTC.
- AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000790 BTC.
- CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004359 BTC.
- inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00080680 BTC.
- Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.
WebDollar Coin Profile
WEBD is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 14,503,482,371 coins. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar. WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io.
WebDollar Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for WebDollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WebDollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.