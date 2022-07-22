WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.73

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.7275 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%.

WEC Energy Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. WEC Energy Group has a dividend payout ratio of 63.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect WEC Energy Group to earn $4.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.1%.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $96.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,771.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $64,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 82.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

