Wedbush Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Hope Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Hope Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

HOPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Hope Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

HOPE stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $154.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 424.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,570,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,777,000 after buying an additional 7,745,123 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,154,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,509,000 after buying an additional 497,269 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,307,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,779,000 after buying an additional 469,232 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

