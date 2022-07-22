Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for WNS (WNS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of WNS (NYSE: WNS) in the last few weeks:
- 7/20/2022 – WNS had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $102.00 to $91.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/20/2022 – WNS had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $98.00.
- 7/12/2022 – WNS had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $84.00.
- 7/5/2022 – WNS had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $84.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
WNS Stock Up 4.4 %
NYSE:WNS opened at $82.18 on Friday. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $67.07 and a fifty-two week high of $91.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.49.
WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. WNS had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of WNS
WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.
