Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target to $154.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $162.00 to $154.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $163.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $158.71.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $141.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America Increases Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.12%.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, Director Donna A. Harman bought 500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,497.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,219,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna A. Harman acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,497.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 20.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.