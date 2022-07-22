Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 539,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 6.0% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $26,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.0 %

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.28. The stock had a trading volume of 361,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,538,252. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average is $47.86. The stock has a market cap of $164.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 23.98%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

