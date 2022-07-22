Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target Cut to C$15.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to a buy rating and set a C$14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wesdome Gold Mines has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$15.81.

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$9.29 on Thursday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$8.82 and a twelve month high of C$16.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.95.

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$66.69 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.9910378 earnings per share for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

