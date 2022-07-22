Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 41.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $77.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.07 and a 200 day moving average of $85.65. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $68.41 and a 12 month high of $124.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.57%.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.57 per share, for a total transaction of $147,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,181.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders bought 7,150 shares of company stock worth $549,224 in the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WAL. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.29.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

