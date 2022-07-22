Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Wedbush to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,735,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $68.41 and a 12-month high of $124.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.65.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.09. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 41.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dale Gibbons purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $154,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,950,945.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dale Gibbons acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $154,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,950,945.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.67 per share, with a total value of $236,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,090 shares in the company, valued at $479,100.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,150 shares of company stock valued at $549,224. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,678,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

