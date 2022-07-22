Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the transportation company on Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 10.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to earn $5.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $86.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.14. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $78.26 and a 52-week high of $100.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.64. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after acquiring an additional 234,764 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WAB. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

