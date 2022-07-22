Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of WLKP opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $868.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $29.40.

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $362.40 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.471 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.75%.

In related news, Chairman James Chao sold 31,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $836,685.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 23,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 538,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after purchasing an additional 17,072 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 53,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 42,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

