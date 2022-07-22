Whiteheart (WHITE) Trading Up 46.2% This Week

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 21st. Over the last week, Whiteheart has traded up 46.2% against the dollar. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for approximately $116.08 or 0.00501271 BTC on popular exchanges. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $126,743.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance.

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

