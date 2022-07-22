William Blair Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biogen in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 19th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $3.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.27. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.69 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.07 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS.

BIIB has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.25.

BIIB stock opened at $214.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.39. Biogen has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $351.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Biogen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,834,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,334,768,000 after purchasing an additional 77,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,973,904,000 after purchasing an additional 384,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Biogen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,249,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,316,151,000 after purchasing an additional 65,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

