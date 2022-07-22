William Blair Lowers VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) to Market Perform

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

VistaGen Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VTGN stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $0.17. 7,660,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,707. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $34.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.44% and a negative net margin of 4,306.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VistaGen Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $53,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,637,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,367,184.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTGN. CWM LLC bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 367,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 232,879 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 13,255 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

