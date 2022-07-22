William Blair Weighs in on Atlas Copco AB’s Q3 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Atlas Copco in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 19th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Atlas Copco’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Atlas Copco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.10 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 122.25 to SEK 116.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 155 to SEK 140 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 166.25 to SEK 158.75 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Atlas Copco from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas Copco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.74.

Atlas Copco Stock Up 3.2 %

ATLKY stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.13. Atlas Copco has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $17.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 28.87%.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

