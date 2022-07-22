William Blair Weighs in on iRhythm Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.95) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.98). The consensus estimate for iRhythm Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($3.26) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.25) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.85) EPS.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.26. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 34.55%. The business had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IRTC. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $183.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

IRTC opened at $152.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.63. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $169.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,479,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,165,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 20,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,237,000 after purchasing an additional 534,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 10,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,154,649.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,702 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,562.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other iRhythm Technologies news, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total value of $55,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,229.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 10,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,154,649.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,702 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,562.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,276 shares of company stock worth $1,501,009 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

