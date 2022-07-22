Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Buys 9,972 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,972 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries comprises about 2.4% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Mohawk Industries worth $10,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 309.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MHK traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.44. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.96 and a 1 year high of $211.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.62.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

