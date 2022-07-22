Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Has $20.42 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,971 shares during the period. General Motors makes up approximately 4.7% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $20,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.06.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GM traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.79. 329,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,512,646. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.46. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

