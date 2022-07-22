Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Lowered to $108.00 at Morgan Stanley

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $108.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WING. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.82.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of WING opened at $106.74 on Monday. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $187.35. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.40 and a 200-day moving average of $111.72.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Wingstop had a net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Wingstop by 216.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 38.5% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 390,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,170,000 after acquiring an additional 108,511 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 86.8% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 64,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,236,000 after acquiring an additional 30,167 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Wingstop by 50.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Wingstop by 2.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

(Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.