Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Issues Earnings Results

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Wintrust Financial stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.76. 17,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $65.66 and a 1 year high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

Several research firms recently commented on WTFC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $121.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.25.

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.23 per share, for a total transaction of $456,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,575.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

