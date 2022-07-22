WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) Shares Up 0%

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.36 and last traded at $50.36. 1,686,878 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,770,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.35.

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average is $50.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 0.5% during the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 272.1% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter.

