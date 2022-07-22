WNS (NYSE:WNS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.62-$3.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.

WNS Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $82.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. WNS has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $91.48.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.54 million. WNS had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WNS. Cowen reduced their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barrington Research dropped their price target on WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WNS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WNS presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WNS by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 56,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in WNS by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in WNS by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in WNS by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in WNS by 1,957.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

