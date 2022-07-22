WNS (NYSE:WNS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.62-3.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10-1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on WNS from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.63.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS Price Performance

NYSE:WNS traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.10. 5,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,788. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. WNS has a 1-year low of $67.07 and a 1-year high of $91.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WNS

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.54 million. WNS had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 11.90%. WNS’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WNS will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in WNS by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 25,933 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,736,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 18,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.