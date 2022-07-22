Wolff Financial Management LLC Sells 124 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wolff Financial Management LLC lessened its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 1.1% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in Stryker by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Stryker by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.05.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $197.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

