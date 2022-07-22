Wolff Financial Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Wolff Financial Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for 1.7% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $100.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.24. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.48 and a twelve month high of $110.91.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.