Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Lowered to $175.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WDAY. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Workday from $249.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $253.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $149.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.53. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $134.10 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,248.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Workday will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $271,717.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,454 shares in the company, valued at $11,003,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $294,568.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,681,470.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $271,717.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,003,584.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 27.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 196,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,418,000 after buying an additional 41,734 shares in the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at $7,077,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

