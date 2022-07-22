Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Trading Down 3.4%

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.44. 18,543 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,500,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.90.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a current ratio of 8.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.94.

Workhorse Group ( NASDAQ:WKHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

