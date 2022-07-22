WOWswap Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,557.00 (WOW)

WOWswap (WOW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last week, WOWswap has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $461,722.50 and approximately $12,557.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00003387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WOWswap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.85 or 0.00391864 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014944 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00032575 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 587,987 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io.

Buying and Selling WOWswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.