Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Tops $266.37 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for about $266.37 or 0.01146101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $1.21 billion and approximately $190.51 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.07 or 0.00391845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014896 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00032712 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,531,622 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX.

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

