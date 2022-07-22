W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

NYSE:WTI opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92. W&T Offshore has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.18 million, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 2.32.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth about $2,980,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 36.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

