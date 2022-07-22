Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,726 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navalign LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,563 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WYNN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.88.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $63.68 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $109.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.37.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.35 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

