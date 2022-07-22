Xend Finance Trading Up 21% This Week (XEND)

Xend Finance (XEND) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Xend Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0269 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Xend Finance has traded 21% higher against the dollar. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $541,147.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.07 or 0.00391845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014896 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00032712 BTC.

Xend Finance Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,060,249 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Xend Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

