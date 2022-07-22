XeniosCoin (XNC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,008.00

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 21st. One XeniosCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00002411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XeniosCoin has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. XeniosCoin has a total market capitalization of $42.34 million and $6,008.00 worth of XeniosCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00023701 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00250995 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000939 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000922 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin Coin Profile

XNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 28th, 2016. XeniosCoin’s total supply is 100,413,374 coins and its circulating supply is 76,274,958 coins. XeniosCoin’s official website is xenioscoin.com. XeniosCoin’s official Twitter account is @Xencoin.

Buying and Selling XeniosCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Xenios Coin (XNC) is designed to be a digital currency with real use. Starting with the support of the Hellenic Blockchain Association, it will be used as the official currency for yearly member subscriptions to the association. “

