Xeno Token (XNO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.04 Million

Xeno Token (XNO) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One Xeno Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0286 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Xeno Token has a total market cap of $10.66 million and $2.04 million worth of Xeno Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Xeno Token has traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Xeno Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,447.42 or 1.00003998 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00006585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Xeno Token

Xeno Token (XNO) is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2020. Xeno Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 372,210,897 coins. Xeno Token’s official Twitter account is @xenonfthub.

Xeno Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At its core, XENO is designed to be an easily accessible marketplace and ecosystem for creating and trading Non-Fungible tokens (NFTs) in a secure and decentralized manner. XNO is used as the primary token of trade in the XENO marketplace thereby providing utility for the application as well as being used on the protocol level for staking and voting on referenda that affect the XENO token economy and platform upgrades. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xeno Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xeno Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xeno Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xeno Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xeno Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.