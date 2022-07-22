Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.33.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

XENE stock opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $36.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 360.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $754,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 154,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 82,324 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,190,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,950,000 after acquiring an additional 502,015 shares during the last quarter.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

