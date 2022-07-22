XML Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,382,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,820,000 after purchasing an additional 230,546 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,005,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,403,000 after acquiring an additional 169,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,704,000 after buying an additional 110,142 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,542,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,463,000 after purchasing an additional 793,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,485,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,507,000 after purchasing an additional 868,359 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $32.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.11. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,287,038.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,491.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $1,287,038.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 990,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,491.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $250,937.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,453 shares of company stock worth $1,789,121. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNM. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Unum Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Unum Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.22.

Unum Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

