XML Financial LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

XML Financial LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period.

PSK opened at $36.91 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $43.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.87.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

