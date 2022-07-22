XML Financial LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

XML Financial LLC boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KREF. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,321,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 241.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 40.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 125.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 35,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KREF opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 409.61, a quick ratio of 409.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.94. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.70. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $23.40.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 54.74% and a return on equity of 7.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.37%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

