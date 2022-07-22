XML Financial LLC Has $505,000 Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNY. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 61,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,981,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,878,000 after purchasing an additional 75,166 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 33.3% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($111.11) to €112.00 ($113.13) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sanofi from €96.00 ($96.97) to €105.00 ($106.06) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($80.81) to €85.00 ($85.86) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Sanofi from €121.00 ($122.22) to €127.00 ($128.28) in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($90.91) to €105.00 ($106.06) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.83.

Sanofi stock opened at $49.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company has a market capitalization of $126.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.50.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 17.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

