XML Financial LLC Has $846,000 Holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

XML Financial LLC decreased its position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,645 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUN. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Sunoco by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $38.70 on Friday. Sunoco LP has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.16.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.43. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 70.31%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph Kim purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.49 per share, for a total transaction of $177,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Sunoco from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunoco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Sunoco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Featured Articles

