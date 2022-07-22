XML Financial LLC Purchases 1,314 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

XML Financial LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $6,194,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 7,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GS opened at $326.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.55. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 13,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $265,029.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,910,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,817,731.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,320,622 shares of company stock worth $25,684,252 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

