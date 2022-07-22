XML Financial LLC Purchases 448 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Blackstone from $122.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $169.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

Blackstone Trading Down 3.2 %

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,677.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and sold 143,431 shares worth $5,714,050. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $97.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.97 and a 52-week high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.