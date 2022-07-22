XML Financial LLC Raises Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAVE. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 13.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAVE opened at $24.26 on Friday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average of $22.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.06). Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 19.70% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $967.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.48) earnings per share. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAVE. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

