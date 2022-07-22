XSGD (XSGD) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. XSGD has a market capitalization of $64.02 million and approximately $771,016.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD coin can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00003129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About XSGD

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 99,857,164 coins and its circulating supply is 89,189,013 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers.

XSGD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

