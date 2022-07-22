Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $578.53 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Yacktman Asset Management LP cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 5.2% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $578,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,249,092,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,008,000 after purchasing an additional 340,733 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $754,814,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 20,160.8% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 239,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after purchasing an additional 205,225 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Thirty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.10.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $115.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

